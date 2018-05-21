Partnering Veterans

With Service Dogs

SUPPORT OUR WOUNDED VETERANS Our veterans have honored us with their military service. Sadly, many of them have paid a high price. After serving their country with pride, soldiers often return to civilian life as wounded veterans suffering from a range of disabilities. Their problems include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as physical injuries. Please help us support our wounded veterans. Donate Online Silver Paw Ranch is dedicated to helping returning veterans who are struggling to cope. By pairing veterans with K-9 Battle Buddies, we enhance veterans' lives in a substantial, meaningful way. But this vital service requires funds, and we appeal to you for help. As a registered nonprofit, we accept charitable donations, and your generosity makes an amazing difference in the number of veterans we can serve.

Please give generously to support our cause.

About Us Silver Paw Ranch is a nonprofit organization based in San Andreas, California. We take in rescue dogs from shelters in California, train them to be service dogs for veterans, and place them with wounded veterans in need. Veterans rely on therapy dogs, and our K-9 Battle Buddies support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of returning veterans. We provide an important service to our veterans, and you can help. Please make an online donation today to help fund our service dog program. All donations are tax-deductible, and your gift goes towards a very worthy cause. Learn More See a Dog & Handler in Training →



