Silver Paw Ranch is a nonprofit organization, a 501(c)3 dedicated to the research, therapy, and placement of K-9 battle buddies as an alternative to medication for wounded veterans with PTSD and other medical needs.
Our veterans have honored us with their military service. Sadly, many of them have paid a high price. After serving their country with pride, soldiers often return to civilian life as wounded veterans suffering from a range of disabilities. Their problems include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as physical injuries. Please help us support our wounded veterans.

Silver Paw Ranch is a nonprofit organization based in San Andreas, California. We take in rescue dogs from shelters in California, train them to be service dogs for veterans, and place them with wounded veterans in need. Veterans rely on therapy dogs, and our K-9 Battle Buddies support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of returning veterans. We provide an important service to our veterans, and you can help. Please make an online donation today to help fund our service dog program. All donations are tax-deductible, and your gift goes towards a very worthy cause.

